PCB imposes 'blanket ban' on future WCL participation after 2025 edition

Pakistan Champions' Shoaib Malik (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their World Championship of Legends semi-final against the West Indies at The County Ground in Northampton on July 12, 2024. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 'blanket ban' on participation in future editions of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) following the conclusion of the 2025 tournament.

The decision was made during the PCB's 79th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, held virtually under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi.

The move comes in response to the controversy surrounding the 2025 WCL, with the PCB citing double standards and politically motivated behavior by the event organisers.

The board expressed its disapproval over the decision to award points to a team that deliberately forfeited a match, labeling the conduct as unfair.

The controversy stems from the India Champions’ refusal to play two scheduled fixtures against the Pakistan Champions, including a league match and the crucial semi-final, due to political tensions between the two nations.

As a result, both teams were awarded a point each for the cancelled group stage match. In the semi-final, the Pakistan Champions advanced to the final after receiving a walkover.

In an official statement, the PCB reiterated its long-standing stance on keeping sports and politics separate.

“The PCB has always advocated for the separation of sports and politics. Our unwavering belief is that cricket, like other international sports, should solely serve as a platform for goodwill, healthy competition, and mutual respect,” the board said in a statement.

“For a tournament involving legendary players to be dictated by sentiments that undermine this fundamental principle is not only regrettable but also deeply concerning for the future of independent sporting events,” it added.

The PCB also strongly condemned a press release issued by WCL organizers following the cancellation of the Pakistan-India match, calling it “biased” and “politically charged.”

“The championship’s purpose was compromised by political influence,” the PCB noted. “The press release was nothing short of a manifestation of prejudice.”

“The WCL’s subsequent apology appeared to be issued under the pressure of a particular form of nationalism,” the statement added, calling such double standards unacceptable in international sports.

As a result, the PCB has formally decided not to participate in any future WCL tournaments, stating that it will avoid any event that is politically compromised.

The virtual BoG meeting was attended by COO Sumair Ahmed Syed, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, Zaheer Abbas, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, and Zafarullah Jadgal.

Also present were Tanveer Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Adnan Malik, Usman Wahla (special invitee), and Mir Hassan Naqvi (Additional Secretary).