Max Verstappen hopes for dry race at Hungarian GP following grip issues

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen hoped for a dry race at the Hungarian Grand Prix following a tough weekend, international media reported on Sunday.

Red Bull had a tough weekend in Hungary, as Verstappen will start eighth on the grid.

Yuki Tsunoda, who suffered a fourth Q1 exit in the previous eight races, was only 0.163s behind his team-mate in the first part of qualifying.

Verstappen and Tsunoda of Red Bull faced major grip issues, resulting in a lack of performance.

Max Verstappen mentioned grip issues in media talk saying without a grip you cannot be at your best.

"It's not running all weekend, so in that area [I feel] the same. Sometimes you think the balance is actually not very bad yet, in terms of a lot of understeer or oversteer,” Verstappen said.

"But you just have zero grip, you can't attack corners and can't get on the gas. Nothing actually..."

Vestappen also complained about RB21, recalling the qualification of Italian Grand Prix where he finished in seventh last season.

"In my opinion it was. It wasn't long ago... Monza was also really bad,” Vestappen continued.

"I also have little confidence that things will improve a lot during the race. I just don't have any grip, so then you're just sliding. I also have more tyre wear, so that doesn't really help either."

Meanwhile, Verstappen is also hoping for a dry race after a difficult weekend.

"I never expected it to be our best weekend, but this was too tough. With the feeling I have in the car now, I'm also definitely hoping it doesn't rain."