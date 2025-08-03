Pakistan crush Uzbekistan to secure 13th spot in U19 Volleyball World Championship

Pakistan volleyball team celebrates and poses for a photo after winning the 13th place in the World U19 Volleyball championship match against Uzbekistan in Tashkent on August 3, 2025. — Reporter

TASKHENT: Pakistan’s Under-19 volleyball team wrapped up its debut World Championship campaign in style by defeating hosts Uzbekistan in the 13th place playoff match in Tashkent on Sunday.

On the final day of the tournament, Pakistan completely outclassed Uzbekistan, winning the match in straight sets with scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.

The team dominated in every department attacks, blocks and service points while maintaining strong defensive play throughout.

Captain Yahya led from the front, contributing 14 points, including 12 from attacks, while Saud and Muhtad added 10 points each.

This was Pakistan’s first ever appearance in the World U-19 Volleyball Championship, and the team impressed with a strong overall performance.

After finishing top of their group in the preliminary stage, Pakistan advanced to the knockout rounds.

However, controversial refereeing decisions in the clash against Poland dashed their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals.

Despite the setback, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation praised the young team for exceeding expectations, highlighting their resilience and skill against some of the world’s best junior teams.

For the unversed, Pakistan clinched the 13th spot in the World Under-19 Volleyball Championship after defeating the United States in the classification match on Saturday.

In the 13th to 16th position playoff, Pakistan outplayed the USA with an impressive 3-1 victory.

The young Green Shirts started strongly, taking the opening set 25-14 with dominant serves and sharp attacking play.

However, the USA fought back in the second set, edging past Pakistan 25-22 to level the match.

Determined to regain control, Pakistan bounced back in the third set with a convincing 25-18 win, showcasing improved coordination and solid blocking at the net.

The fourth and final set turned into a tense contest as the Americans pushed hard to stay alive but Pakistan held their nerve to seal the set 25-23 and complete the 3-1 triumph.

Yahya and Saud were standout performers for Pakistan, contributing significantly with their powerful spikes and reliable defense.