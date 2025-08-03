Messi suffers hamstring injury in Leagues Cup clash

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (right) goes down after dribbling the ball against Necaxa defender Alexis Pena and Necaxa midfielder Raul Sanchez during the first half of a Leagues Cup group stage match at Chase Stadium on Aug 2, 2025. — Reuters

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi exited due to a hamstring injury in the 11th minute on Saturday in the Leagues Cup match against Club Necaxa. Still, the team managed to win the game on a 5-4 penalty shootout here at the Chase Stadium.

The injury occurred when Messi collided with Necaxa defenders Raul Sanchez and Alexis Pena while driving into the box.

After falling to the turf and slamming the ground in frustration, Messi attempted to continue but ultimately signalled for medical attention and was substituted, with Federico Redondo taking his place.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said after the game that the captain had a hamstring injury and they will get the update on his injury tomorrow. They hope that it is not something serious, and claimed that the forward was not in pain but felt an ache.

"Leo felt a discomfort in his hamstring," Mascherano said.

"We won't know the extent of the injury until tomorrow. He probably has something wrong. It might not be that serious because he wasn't in pain, but he did feel discomfort."

Messi has dealt with numerous hamstring injuries throughout his career and has missed time over the past couple of seasons due to various leg injuries.

The most recent issue was with his left adductor, which sidelined him for a pair of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

The 37-year-old had played 30 games across all competitions for Inter Miami in 2025 and also contributed 18 goals and nine assists in MLS alone.