Mboko stuns Gauff for biggest career win, reaches quarterfinals

August 03, 2025
Victoria Mboko (CAN) tracks ehr shot against Coco Gauff (USA) in fourth round play at IGA Stadium on Aug 2, 2025. — Reuters 

MONTREAL: Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko achieved the biggest victory of her career after defeating top seed Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open here at Center Court on Saturday.

Mboko, who ranks 85th in the world, closed the victory against the American in 1 hour, 2 minutes. After the victory, she dropped her racket and covered her face in doubt.

Following her victory, Mboko told the home crowd that they had helped a lot to get this victory.

"Thank you, you helped me so much," Mboko said.

Mboko further mentioned that the qualified quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event's journey 'incredible', particularly after demolishing the reigning French Open champion.

Mboko was helped along the way by her error-prone opponent, who never found her rhythm on serve and failed to convert any of her five break-point opportunities.

Despite her disappointment, Gauff hugged Mboko at the net and will look to regroup as she prepares to make a run at a second US Open crown next month.

Gauff appreciated Mboko and explained that the Canadian plays great, and after today's performance, admits that Mboko was the better player.

"She's playing high-level tennis," Gauff said.

"I think that's what showed today. I think she was the better player."

Mboko will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 winner over Lin Zhu of China in a rain-interrupted match that ended just before midnight.

It is pertinent to mention that on the men's side, Alex Michelsen reached his first quarterfinal of a Masters 1000 event with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fellow American Learner Tien.

