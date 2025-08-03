Mboko stuns Gauff for biggest career win, reaches quarterfinals

Victoria Mboko (CAN) tracks ehr shot against Coco Gauff (USA) in fourth round play at IGA Stadium on Aug 2, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko achieved the biggest victory of her career after defeating top seed Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open here at Center Court on Saturday.

Mboko, who ranks 85th in the world, closed the victory against the American in 1 hour, 2 minutes. After the victory, she dropped her racket and covered her face in doubt.

Following her victory, Mboko told the home crowd that they had helped a lot to get this victory.

"Thank you, you helped me so much," Mboko said.

Mboko further mentioned that the qualified quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event's journey 'incredible', particularly after demolishing the reigning French Open champion.

Mboko was helped along the way by her error-prone opponent, who never found her rhythm on serve and failed to convert any of her five break-point opportunities.

Despite her disappointment, Gauff hugged Mboko at the net and will look to regroup as she prepares to make a run at a second US Open crown next month.

Gauff appreciated Mboko and explained that the Canadian plays great, and after today's performance, admits that Mboko was the better player.

"She's playing high-level tennis," Gauff said.

"I think that's what showed today. I think she was the better player."

Mboko will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 winner over Lin Zhu of China in a rain-interrupted match that ended just before midnight.

It is pertinent to mention that on the men's side, Alex Michelsen reached his first quarterfinal of a Masters 1000 event with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fellow American Learner Tien.