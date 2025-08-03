Pakistani climbers summit Tirich Mir via new route to raise climate awareness

Pakistani climbers pose for a photo after successfully summiting Tirich Mir (7,708 meters), the highest peak in the Hindu Kush range, via a new and technically demanding route on August 1, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: In a remarkable feat of endurance and purpose, a team of five climbers from Shimshal Valley, Gilgit Baltistan, successfully summited Tirich Mir (7,708 meters) the highest peak in the Hindu Kush range via a new and technically demanding route.

The historic ascent was achieved on August 1, 2025, under the leadership of renowned mountaineer Abdul Joshi, also known as 'The Pathfinder.'

This expedition was part of Joshi’s 'Summit for Climate Change' campaign, which aims to draw global attention to the environmental impacts of climate change in high altitude and glacial regions.

The team was comprised of Abdul Joshi, Hameed Ullah, Faryad Karim, Mansoor Karim and Nisar Ahmed all hail from the mountain village of Shimshal in Hunza.

Their climb marks the first time a Pakistani team has reached Tirich Mir’s summit via a previously unclimbed route, adding a new chapter to the country's mountaineering history.

Beyond the physical achievement, the climbers collected valuable climate and environmental data from the remote and fragile region to support ongoing scientific research and inform future policy on climate resilience in mountainous areas.

Tirich Mir, located in the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remains one of the most formidable peaks in the region.

The successful summit through an unexplored route by a local Pakistani team is a landmark achievement in both adventure and environmental advocacy.