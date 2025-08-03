Nawaz blames low total for Pakistan’s defeat in second T20 against West Indies

All rounder Mohammad Nawaz speaks to media after the second T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill on August 02, 2025. — Screengrab

LAUDERHILL: All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz attributed Pakistan’s defeat in the second T20I against West Indies to the low target, stating clearly that the team needed to score at least 150 to 160 runs on this pitch to secure a win.

Speaking after the match, Nawaz praised the partnership between Hasan Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha during a difficult phase, acknowledging that both players batted well under challenging conditions.

“The way Hasan Nawaz and Salman Agha batted in tough conditions, credit goes to them. Our partnership against the spinners was good, but we couldn’t finish well,” he said.

Nawaz emphasised that the low target was the main reason for the loss, explaining that winning was not possible with such a small total. However, he appreciated the team’s fight despite the low score.

“This score wasn’t a par score here; it should have been 150 or 160. Still, the bowling unit and fielders fought hard, which was very good. Despite the low score, the bowlers fought and kept us in the game,” he added.

Talking about his own performance, Nawaz said he always tried to play according to the team’s requirements and expressed hope to maintain good performances in the upcoming matches.

“My role is to make an impact with both batting and bowling. In these conditions, I try to play according to what the team needs. My bowling has been good in both matches, but I couldn’t bat well. I always aim to make an impact,” he stated.

“I practice keeping my role in mind and train according to what the team demands,” he added.

Defending fast bowler Hasan Ali, Nawaz said it was just an off day for him and highlighted that fast bowlers will play a key role in the upcoming matches.

“In T20 cricket, anyone can have a bad day. Today, Hasan Ali had a bit of an off day. Hopefully, in the upcoming matches, our fast bowlers will bowl well because they will be the ones to win us games.

"It’s not necessary that only fast bowlers take wickets; the pitch here is a bit slow, so spinners get more help,” Nawaz concluded.