Blue Jays beat Royals behind Schneider’s strong start in MLB clash

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches to the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Rogers Centre on Aug 2, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Max Scherzer delivered six impressive innings, while Davis Schneider drove in two runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals in their MLB matchup at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

Schneider’s two-run single highlighted a much-needed offensive burst for the AL East-leading Blue Jays, who had dropped five of their previous six games. The win helped Toronto even the three-game series at one game apiece.

Toronto's offense came alive in the third inning against Royals left-hander Noah Cameron (5-5).

Myles Straw bunted for a single, Tyler Heineman was hit by a pitch, and both advanced on Joey Loperfido’s sacrifice bunt.

Schneider then blooped a two-run single to right-center and advanced to second on an error. Bo Bichette followed with an RBI single, capping the rally and finishing 3-for-4 on the day.

Cameron pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out one.

Salvador Perez launched his 20th home run of the season in the sixth inning, becoming the first Royal to record nine 20-homer seasons. Kansas City scored its second run in the seventh on Kyle Isbel’s sacrifice bunt.

Toronto catcher Ali Sanchez replaced Heineman in the fourth after he suffered a head contusion from a foul ball.

Royals reliever Steven Cruz exited in the seventh inning with shoulder discomfort after surrendering an RBI single to Ernie Clement.

Jeff Hoffman sealed the win with a perfect ninth inning to earn his 26th save of the season.

In Sunday’s series finale, Toronto’s Chris Bassitt is set to face Kansas City’s Seth Lugo.