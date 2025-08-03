Suresh Raina posts cryptic tweet after Pakistan's WCL 2025 final defeat

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions pacer Wahab Riaz (left) and India Champions all-rounder Wahab Riaz during the first season of World Championship of Legends (WCL). - WCL

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina appeared to take a subtle dig at Pakistan Champions following their defeat in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final against South Africa at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Raina, who represented India Champions in the recently concluded tournament, posted a cryptic message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), lauding South Africa's AB de Villiers for scoring his third century of the event, a performance that powered his team to clinch the WCL title.

In the same post, Raina remarked that India Champions would have "crushed" Pakistan Champions had they faced each other — a face-off that never materialised due to India Champions' withdrawal from both scheduled matches against Pakistan.

The team opted out of their group-stage clash and later the semi-final, citing political tensions and a firm stance against mixing politics with sport.

Raina also praised Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, for pulling out of sponsorship for the tournament’s grand finale, which featured the Green Shirts.

On July 30, EaseMyTrip officially announced its withdrawal as a sponsor for the India vs Pakistan semi-final, which had been slated for July 31 in Birmingham.

The announcement came just hours after India qualified for the knockout stage, edging out England and West Indies on net run rate despite managing only one win in four group-stage games.

Pitti, in a post on X, congratulated the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions for reaching the semifinals but reaffirmed the company’s decision not to support any match involving Pakistan.

Meanwhile, WCL owner Harshit Tomar revealed in an interview with an Indian journalist that several players from the India Champions squad were keen on playing — and defeating — their arch-rivals, Pakistan Champions.

“I won’t take names, but some players said, ‘Man… we wanted to beat them. We wanted to give them a strong reply’. A few even wanted to dedicate the victory to the nation,” said Tomar.

“A sportsperson’s way of expressing patriotism is through performance on the field. Some players, however, were against playing, respecting the sentiments of the masses — and those emotions are valid and must be respected.”

Tomar further clarified that the decision to withdraw from the matches against Pakistan was a collective one taken by the team, not any individual player. However, he acknowledged that the communication could have been handled more effectively.

“It was a collective decision and not one taken by a single player, but yes, it could have been communicated in a better way,” he added.