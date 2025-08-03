Seth Rollins cashes in on CM Punk to reclaim World title at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins (center right) is pictured alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on August 3, 2025. – WWE

NEW JERSEY: Seth Rollins, long believed to be sidelined with an injury, stunned the WWE Universe at SummerSlam by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship in dramatic fashion at MetLife Stadium.

Earlier in the night, CM Punk battled the dominant Gunther in a brutal, high-stakes main event.

The clash was the highlight of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, as Punk and Gunther delivered a hard-hitting classic that spilled outside the ring. A particularly intense moment at the announcer’s desk left Gunther bloodied—something fans had never seen before.

Despite taking heavy punishment, Punk rallied back, landing two devastating Go to Sleep (GTS) finishers on the Ring General to secure the three count and capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in over a decade.

Just as Punk began celebrating what seemed to be a triumphant return to the top, the mood shifted. Seth Rollins’ entrance music blared through the arena.





Appearing on the stage in crutches with Paul Heyman by his side, Rollins made his way to the ring holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. The crowd erupted in disbelief.

In a moment reminiscent of his WrestleMania 31 heist, Rollins handed over the briefcase, cashing in on an exhausted Punk. He then delivered a final blow and pinned the newly crowned champion to leave SummerSlam once again as World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins had reportedly suffered an injury during a match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event, casting doubt on his ability to compete.

His injury, which had been widely discussed across social media—amplified by appearances with Becky Lynch—now appears to have been part of a larger ruse.

This shocking turn of events reignites the long-standing rivalry between Rollins and Punk, which dates back to Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. While the two have had previous encounters, none had involved a world title—until now.

Rollins was originally set to face Punk for the same championship at WrestleMania 40 but missed the opportunity due to injury sustained at Royal Rumble 2024.

Now, with the roles reversed and the title back in Rollins’ hands, speculation is already building for a potential world title showdown between the two at WrestleMania 42.