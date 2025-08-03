West Indies beat Pakistan by two wickets to level T20I series

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder (98) is seen batting during the 1st T20I Cricket match between West Indies v Pakistan on July 31,2025 at Central Broward Regional Park, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - AFP

LAUDERHILL: West Indies clinched a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1 on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Chasing a modest 134-run target, the hosts endured early blows as Mohammad Nawaz removed Alick Athanaze for two in the second over and then dismissed Jewel Andrew (12 off 10) in the fourth, reducing West Indies to 26-2 in 3.5 overs.

Captain Agha Salman turned to spin again, and Saim Ayub answered with the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford (9 off 11), making it 41-3.

Nawaz struck again to dismiss Windies skipper Shai Hope (21 off 30), leaving the side reeling at 53-4 in the 11th over. Saim continued the pressure, removing Roston Chase for 16 to claim his second.

With the run rate climbing, Gudakesh Motie stepped up, smashing two sixes off Hasan Ali to bring the score to 95-5 after 16 overs. However, his spirited 28 off 20 deliveries ended via a sharp run-out by Mohammad Haris after a misjudged run.

In the same over, Sufiyan Muqeem dismissed Keacy Carty (3 off 5), leaving West Indies at 98-7 in 16.5 overs.

Needing 36 off 18 balls, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd held their nerve.

Holder capitalised on a wayward over from Hasan Ali, narrowing the equation. With eight runs required in the final over, Shaheen Afridi returned and removed Shepherd (15 off 11), but Holder sealed the win with a boundary off the last ball, finishing unbeaten on 16 off 10.

Nawaz starred with the ball for Pakistan, claiming 3-14 in four overs. Saim Ayub picked up 2-20, while Muqeem and Shaheen took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Pakistan faltered early. Saim Ayub (7) and Sahibzada Farhan (3) both fell to Jason Holder, while Akeal Hosein removed Mohammad Haris (4), reducing Pakistan to 21-3.

Fakhar Zaman (20) and captain Agha Salman rebuilt briefly before Motie struck again. Salman anchored the innings with 38 off 33 balls and shared a 60-run stand with Hassan Nawaz, who provided momentum with a brisk 40.

Holder returned to snatch two key wickets—Hassan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz—finishing with exceptional figures of 4-19. Motie then dismissed Salman and Faheem Ashraf (golden duck) in the same over, halting Pakistan’s recovery.

Pakistan closed their innings at 133-8, with Shaheen Afridi (2*) and Muqeem (1*) unbeaten at the crease.

It is pertinent to mention that the series decider will be played at the same venue on August 4.