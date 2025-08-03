Jason Holder surpasses Dwayne Bravo’s long-standing T20I record

The collage of photos shows West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (Left) and former cricketer Dwayne Bravo. - AFP

LAUDERHILL: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on Sunday surpassed former cricketer Dwayne Bravo’s long-standing record during the second T20I against Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Holder, who has taken two wickets so far in the aforementioned match, is now the leading wicket-taker for the West Indies in T20Is, with 79* wickets in 74 matches.

The right-arm pacer broke Bravo’s record, who previously held the top spot with 78 wickets in 91 matches, spanning from his debut in 2006 to his final appearance in 2021.

Most wickets by West Indies bowlers in T20Is:

Jason Holder – 79* wickets

Dwayne Bravo – 78 wickets

Akeal Hosein – 72 wickets

Romario Shepherd – 64 wickets

Alzarri Joseph – 62 wickets

When this news was filed, Pakistan, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, suffered an early setback in the second over with the dismissal of Saim Ayub.

The left-hander, who had scored a fifty in the series opener, could only manage 7 runs off 9 balls in the second match before falling to Jason Holder.

Holder struck again in his second over, removing the other opener, Sahibzada Farhan, who scored just 3 runs off 7 deliveries, leaving Pakistan struggling at 16-2 in 3.3 overs.

The situation worsened when wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris was dismissed by Akeal Hosein after contributing just 4 runs from 6 balls.

However, Fakhar Zaman and captain Salman Ali Agha attempted to stabilise the innings, building a crucial partnership in pursuit of a competitive total to seal the series.

Pakistan’s hopes took a major blow in the 10th over when Fakhar was dismissed by Roston Chase after scoring 20 off 19 balls, leaving the team reeling at 53-4 in 9.1 overs.