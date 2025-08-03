Roman Reigns, Jey Uso open SummerSlam with win over Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed

Former WWE undisputed champion Roman reigns and former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso during their Summerslam 2025 match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on August 3, 2025. - WWE

NEW JERSEY: WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicked off in electrifying fashion as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso triumphed over the powerful duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a high-octane tag team clash at MetLife Stadium.

The match, billed as a personal battle for redemption, stemmed from a brutal attack on Raw where Paul Heyman’s powerhouse pairing of Breakker and Reed left Reigns and Uso battered.

The ambush included multiple spears from Breakker and a disrespectful moment where Reed stole Reigns’ sneakers—later wearing them like a traditional Ula Fala around his neck during his SummerSlam entrance, further fueling tensions.

Despite early dominance from Breakker and Reed, the tide turned when Reigns exploded with a spear that sent Breakker crashing through the barricade.

Reigns and Uso then delivered The Usos' signature 1D move, showcasing the chemistry that once made them a feared tag team.

In one of the match’s pivotal moments, the former undisputed WWE champion selflessly took a spear meant for Uso, allowing his cousin to rally.

Jey capitalised by hitting the Uso Splash on Reed to secure the pinfall victory, much to the crowd’s roaring approval.

The match featured several highlight-reel moments, including a daring suicide dive by Reed, a top-rope avalanche bulldog from Breakker, and a Superman Punch–1D combo from Reigns and Uso.

The action-packed contest had the MetLife Stadium crowd chanting “This is awesome!” as the energy never let up.

The defeat for Breakker and Reed wasn’t entirely unexpected. With Reigns rarely on the losing end and Uso currently one of WWE’s most beloved babyfaces, their victory seemed inevitable.

Still, Breakker is expected to receive a major singles push in the absence of Seth Rollins, who is currently sidelined with a leg injury. Reed, meanwhile, may continue to play the role of the fall guy to help elevate Breakker’s status.