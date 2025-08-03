Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq Independence Sports Festival to begin on August 5 in Karachi

President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Talha (second from left) with Deputy Commissioner District West Zahid Ali (centre) and other representatives at a press conference in Karachi on August 2, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq Independence Sports Festival will commence on August 5 here at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

The sports festival, which will run until the country’s Independence Day on August 14, will feature 19 sporting tournaments, including cricket, tennis, football, futsal, and swimming.

The announcement was made by President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Talha during a press conference here on Saturday, stating that the primary goal behind this year's sports festival is to celebrate ‘Marka-e-Haq’ and that it will not be limited to formal ceremonies.

“The main theme of the celebrations, which begin on August 5, will be Marka-e-Haq, which symbolises national pride and the triumph of truth over oppression,” said Talha.

“This year's celebrations will not be limited to usual ceremonies and will exceed expectations,” he added.

Talha further shared that the celebratory event is an effort to foster cultural pride and unity across the province. He further appealed to the masses to come in large numbers to support the cause.