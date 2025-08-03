Pakistan elect to bat first against West Indies in second T20I

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday.
Playing XIs:
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (C/WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Head-to-Head:
The two teams have faced each other 22 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning 16 matches and West Indies securing 3 victories. The remaining 3 matches ended with no result.
Form Guide:
Pakistan will look to secure victory and clinch the T20I series against the Caribbean side, having last lost a three-match T20I series 2-1 against Bangladesh in July.
Meanwhile, West Indies will aim to regain momentum and secure their first win after six consecutive losses—five against Australia in a 5-0 whitewash, followed by defeat in the series opener against Pakistan.
West Indies: L, L, L, L, L (most recent first)
Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W
