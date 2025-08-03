Pakistan elect to bat first against West Indies in second T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope (left) and Pakistan captain Agha Salman Ali during the toss ahead of the first T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on August 1, 2025. – PCB

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (C/WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning 16 matches and West Indies securing 3 victories. The remaining 3 matches ended with no result.

Matches played: 22

Pakistan won: 16

West Indies won: 3

No result: 3

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to secure victory and clinch the T20I series against the Caribbean side, having last lost a three-match T20I series 2-1 against Bangladesh in July.

Meanwhile, West Indies will aim to regain momentum and secure their first win after six consecutive losses—five against Australia in a 5-0 whitewash, followed by defeat in the series opener against Pakistan.

West Indies: L, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W