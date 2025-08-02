AB de Villiers hits ton as South Africa crush Pakistan to win WCL 2025

South Africa Champions' AB de Villiers celebrate winning the WCL 2025 with teammate JP Duminy after beating Pakistan Champions in the final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 2, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

BIRMINGHAM: AB de Villiers’s unbeaten century muscled South Africa Champions to thrash Pakistan Champions by nine wickets and win the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 title here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 196-run target, the Proteas comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 19 balls to spare, courtesy of de Villiers’ batting masterclass.

The right-handed batter smashed 12 fours and seven sixes on his way to an unbeaten 120 off 60 deliveries, which was his third century in the WCL 2025.

He was involved in a one-sided 72-run opening partnership with Hashim Amla, who fell victim to Saeed Ajmal on the final delivery of the batting powerplay, scoring 18 off 14 deliveries.

Duminy, who struggled in the early phase of his innings, eventually got going and ended up scoring an unbeaten 50 off 28 deliveries, laced with four fours and two sixes, and thus lent ample support to de Villiers during their match-winning 125-run partnership.

For Pakistan Champions, only Ajmal could pick up a wicket, while the rest went wicketless.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit yielded 195/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Green Shirts, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost in-form opener Kamran Akmal (two) in the third over with just 14 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, skipper Hafeez joined Sharjeel in the middle, and the duo put together 40 runs for the second wicket until the former fell victim to Wayne Parnell in the sixth over. Hafeez made 17 off 10 deliveries.

Sharjeel was then involved in a one-sided 72-run partnership for the third wicket with Shoaib Malik until Hardus Viljoen trapped him lbw in the 14th over.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Champions with 76 off 44 deliveries, studded with nine fours and four sixes.

Malik followed suit in the next over when Parnell drew curtains on his struggling knock, amid which he mustered 20 off 25 deliveries.

The back-to-back dismissals reduced Pakistan Champions to 132/4 in 14.3 overs, besides forcing an unset pair of Umar Amin and Asif Ali.

The duo, however, managed to retain the momentum and registered a sensational 61-run partnership, which culminated with Asif’s dismissal on the fourth delivery of the final over. He made 28 off 15 deliveries, laced with one four and two sixes.

Amin, who was the core aggressor of the crucial stand, remained unbeaten with a 19-ball 36, featuring three fours and as many sixes.

For South Africa Champions, Viljoen and Parnell bagged two wickets each, while Duanne Olivier made one scalp.