Pakistan’s home white-ball series against Ireland in limbo

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Ireland men’s cricket team’s white-ball tour of Pakistan is unlikely to proceed as per the schedule, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

Ireland were originally scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series in September-October this year, but it is likely to be postponed until the next season as the two cricket boards have yet to make any announcement regarding the tour.

Meanwhile, sources have suggested that the discussions are underway between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Ireland regarding the rescheduling of the series.

Notably, the reason behind the possible rescheduling between the two teams remains unclear.

For the unversed, the national team is currently on a white-ball tour of West Indies, where they will contest a three-match each T20I and ODI series.

The Green Shirts had a triumphant start to the T20I series as they outclassed West Indies by 14 runs in the series opener in Florida, which will also host the remaining two matches of the series on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the T20Is, the two teams will contest in a three-match ODI series, set to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, with matches scheduled on August 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

The national men’s team will then head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the T20I tri-series, involving Afghanistan.

The series is set to take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

This tri-series will serve as a crucial preparatory event for all three teams ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which is also scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28.