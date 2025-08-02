Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in WCL 2025 final

Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez (right) and South Africa's Aaron Phangiso (left) shake hands at the toss for their WCL 2025 match at the Grace Road in Leicester on July 25, 2025. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan Champions have won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal and Sohail Tanvir.

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Morne van Wyk, JP Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso (c), Duanne Olivier and Imran Tahir.

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and South Africa have come face to face twice in WCL history, with their head-to-head record levelled at 1-1.

The Proteas emerged victorious in their first-ever meeting, while the last edition’s runners-up tasted triumph in the league stage of the ongoing edition.

Matches: 2

South Africa Champions: 1

Pakistan Champions: 1

FORM GUIDE

Both teams enter the summit clash with not all but equally desired momentum in their favour. South Africa lost only one match on their way to the final. Notably, their only defeat in the WCL 2025 thus far came against Pakistan Champions, who are unbeaten.

Pakistan Champions: A, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

South Africa Champions: W, W, L, W, W