Mike Hesson names Pakistan’s ‘quality player on the rise’

Pakistan players celebrate series victory over Bangladesh after winning the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson labelled emerging hard-hitting batter Hasan Nawaz as a ‘quality player on the rise’.

Hesson made the remarks on his Instagram story, sharing a statistical banner by a cricket news website, which highlighted a massive difference in his batting averages and strike rates in powerplay and post-powerplay in the T20Is this year.

As per the statistics, Hasan averages 35.4 and scores at a strike rate of 162.8 when he comes out to bat in powerplays, and he has also fallen for a duck five times.

In post-powerplay, however, he averages 49 and has a strike rate of 172.9 without a duck.

Reacting to the aforementioned stats, Hesson applauded the youngster, who has 284 runs to his name in 12 T20I appearances with the help of one century and a half-century.

“Certainly a quality player on the rise,” Hesson captioned his Instagram story.

Nawaz, who made his international debut for Pakistan in the opening match of the away T20I series against New Zealand in March, has had a feast-or-famine career thus far.

The right-handed batter had a forgetful start to his T20I career as he was dismissed for a duck in each of his first two matches and consequently became just the sixth batter overall and second Pakistani to bag the dismal record.

Nawaz then forced an astounding turnaround in the third T20I as he smashed a 44-ball century – the fastest by a Pakistani batter in the format – and led his side to a famous nine-wicket victory over New Zealand.

The 22-year-old, however, failed to maintain his brilliance with the bat as he registered four more ducks and consequently became joint-second in the unwanted list for Pakistan in men’s T20Is.