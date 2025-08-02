Norwegian Carlsen wins inaugural Chess Esports World Cup

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen reacts ahead of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Paris on April 7, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won the inaugural online chess competition at the Esports World Cup final by winning three games to beat GM Alireza Firouzja in the Grand Final on Saturday.

The Norwegian overpowered the final with four wins, two draws and just one loss across two sets to take the top prize of $250,000.

Carlsen started the match with his strong tactics that led him to win and compete from a strong position; he managed to draw two matches earlier and took a commanding 3-1 lead.

The only opportunity Firouzja saw was a mistake by the Norwegian as he moved the rook after 50 moves, and the former thus won the game.

Carlsen, however, responded with accuracy and aggression to take the next two games.

In the final game, Firouzja was inactive at the start of the game, Carlsen changed to play fearlessly, and he punished the French to close the series.

Following the triumph, Carlsen was anticipating getting chances, and it eventually turned out 'perfectly' for him.

"I was overall in better shape today, so I felt that I was going to get chances and of course it all turned out perfectly," Carlsen said.

The grandmaster further lauded the concept of the ESports World Cup, especially the induction of Chess, stating he had not seen anything like that before.

"It’s been an amazing show, unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Carlsen said.

The game, which has its origins in centuries-old board games, was included in the esports tournament after its recognition during the pandemic, though the move received criticism.