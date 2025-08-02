Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for Asia Cup 2025: India media

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. — ICC

KARACHI: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, Bumrah, who featured in only three Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy due to workload management, is set to miss the continental tournament for the same reason.

Despite his limited appearance, he remained the cornerstone of India’s pace attack as he bowled 119.4 overs across three Tests and picked up 14 wickets.

Furthermore, a source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told the publication that Bumrah’s tilt towards Test cricket may also play a part in his Asia Cup 2025 absence as India are set to host West Indies for a two-match series, commencing on October 2 – just two days after the continental tournament concludes.

While the tournament is dubbed as a preparatory event leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, sources claimed that Jasprit Bumrah may utilise the series against New Zealand as the ‘dress rehearsal’ for the mega event.

"It will be a tricky call but Bumrah loves Test cricket and there are World Test Championship points at stake. As far as T20 is concerned, he can play the series against New Zealand in January, which will be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source told the Indian news agency.

"If Bumrah plays Asia Cup and suppose India plays the final, no way can he play against West Indies at Ahmedabad. Obviously the question arises, do you need Bumrah against West Indies or he plays Asia Cup after a month's break and plays the two Tests against South Africa. That call, Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir will have to take," the source added.