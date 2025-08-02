Better Future Pakistan crush Gjovik-Lyn, FK to win Norway Cup U15 title

Pakistan better future team celebrate and pose with trophy at Norway on August 02, 2025. — Reporter

NORWAY: The Pakistani youth football team, Better Future Pakistan, showcased exceptional talent and determination to claim the Norway Cup Under-15 Championship on Saturday, marking a historic achievement for the nation.

In an electrifying final, Better Future Pakistan outclassed Norwegian club Gjovik-Lyn, FK with a convincing 2-0 victory.

From the very start, the Green Shirts demonstrated remarkable skill, composure, and teamwork, maintaining control of the game throughout.

The decisive goals came from Ahmed Ali and Owais, who each found the back of the net to seal this memorable triumph.

Their clinical finishing, combined with a solid defensive strategy, ensured that the opposition had little opportunity to make a comeback.

The road to glory was nothing short of spectacular. Better Future Pakistan played a total of nine matches during the prestigious tournament and emerged victorious in every single one, remaining unbeaten from start to finish.

Their dominance extended beyond the scoreboard, as the team was also honored with the Best Fair Play Team award, having collected 16 Fair Play Green Cards a testament to their discipline and sportsmanship.

The Green Shirts finished at the top of their group and carried their winning momentum into the playoffs.

On August 1, they defeated Greaker IF in an exciting clash by 4-2. In the second playoff match, they overpowered Gjellerasen with a commanding 4-1 victory.

Finally, in the championship decider, they faced Gjovik-Lyn, FK and clinched the title with a superb 2-0 win, writing a new chapter in Pakistan’s football history.

This remarkable performance not only brought home the prestigious trophy but also highlighted the immense potential of Pakistani youth in global football arenas.