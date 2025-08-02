Anisimova crushes Raducanu to reach last 16 at Canadian Open

Amanda Anisimova (USA) returns the ball against Emma Raducanu (GBR) in third round play at IGA Stadium on Aug 1, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: British number one Emma Raducanu saw her winning streak come to an abrupt end on Friday, falling to American Amanda Anisimova in a dominant display at the Canadian Open.

Anisimova, the world number seven, stormed to a 6-2, 6-1 victory on Centre Court in just 64 minutes.

Anisimova set the tone early with aggressive baseline play and heavy groundstrokes, racing to a 5-2 lead before sealing the opening set with a third break of serve.

In the second, she maintained her momentum, surging ahead 5-0. Raducanu managed to hold serve once to avoid a bagel but could do little to stop the American’s relentless charge.

The Briton, who had previously beaten Anisimova twice, struggled to find any rhythm, racking up 22 unforced errors in what became a one-sided contest.

“I just couldn’t execute my shots today. Amanda played incredibly well,” Raducanu admitted.

Meanwhile, top seed Iga Swiatek continued her impressive form, booking a spot in the fourth round with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win over Germany’s Eva Lys.

Swiatek broke early in both sets and never allowed her opponent a chance to settle, completing the match in one hour and 13 minutes.

Reflecting on her performance, the Polish star said, “It wasn’t easy, but I stuck to my plan. Eva played some great shots, but I’m happy I was able to do my job.”

Swiatek will now face Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the next round. The two last met at Wimbledon in the round of 16 earlier this year, where Swiatek triumphed 6-4, 6-1 before capturing her maiden Grand Slam title on grass.