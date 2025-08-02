Thad Jean, Movlid Khaybulaev triumph at PFL world finals

An undated picture of two new PFL champions Thad Jean (left) and seasoned veteran Movlid Khaybulaev. — Instagram

ATLANTIC CITY: The Professional Fighters League (PFL) crowned two new champions on Friday night, as rising star Thad Jean and seasoned veteran Movlid Khaybulaev delivered dominant performances to capture titles in the welterweight and featherweight divisions at the PFL world finals.

Jean showcased his impressive skills throughout the season 2025 and capped it off with a unanimous decision victory over former Bellator champion Logan Storley.

The judges scored the five-round battle 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in favour of Jean, who displayed sharp striking to neutralise Storley’s grinding wrestling style.

Despite showing signs of fatigue late in the fight, Jean continued to trade heavy blows in the center of the cage and nearly finished Storley in the second round with a vicious barrage of kicks and uppercuts.

Acknowledging his opponent's toughness, Jean expressed confidence about his future.

"Storley is a beast. I thought I was going to finish him in the second round, and I think everyone thought so too. This is my belt, and I'm ready to fight whoever's next," Jean said.

In the featherweight finale, Movlid Khaybulaev (24-0-1) secured his second PFL title after submitting Jesus Pinedo (25-7-1) in the fifth round with an arm-triangle choke.

The Dagestani standout overcame Pinedo’s early striking success before dominating on the ground and sealing the victory at 1:17 of Round five.

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov praised his longtime teammate after the win, highlighting their shared journey.

"We've trained together for 18 years, since we were kids. He was my father's student. We've done thousands of rounds together. He's undefeated, a two-time PFL champion. I think he's already a legend of the sport," Khabib said.

The PFL World Finals will continue on August 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring championship bouts in the lightweight, bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions.