India face setback as Pakistan’s Khalid Mahmood wins Asian Boxing election

Pakistan's Muhammad Khalid Mahmood (left) poses for a picture with Asian Boxing Board of Directors members in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2, 2025. — Reporter

BANGKOK: Muhammad Khalid Mahmood of Pakistan was elected as a member of the Asian Boxing Board of Directors on Saturday, defeating India’s Ajay Singh in a decisive contest during elections held in Bangkok.

The elections, conducted under the aegis of the Asian Boxing Confederation, saw Khalid Mahmood secure a resounding victory with strong support from across Asia.

Representing the South Asia region, Mahmood garnered 18 votes, while his Indian counterpart managed only nine, signaling overwhelming confidence in Pakistan’s candidate.

The result marks a significant achievement for Pakistan on the international sports stage, as members backed Khalid Mahmood for his leadership and vision for the growth of boxing in the region.

Mahmood currently serves as the secretary general of the Pakistan Olympic Association, further strengthening his profile as an influential figure in sports administration.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) President Lt. Col. (retd) Nasir extended his congratulations to Mahmood.

“Pakistan's inclusion in the Asian Boxing Board will promote cooperation in the region. Confidence in Pakistan's sports leadership has increased at the Asian level,” he said.

For the unversed, Khalid Mahmood stepped down as PBF President in January this year, with Nasir Ijaz Tung taking over the role.

Begum Ishrat Ashraf served as chairperson, overseeing governmental and international affairs, while Muhammad Asghar is the Executive vice president.

Other vice-presidents include Major Azhar Ali Khan, Captain Muhammad Kamran, Dr. Sumeera Sattar and Ms. Iqra Khan.

Irfan Younis now serves as PBF Secretary General, Muhammad Zaeem Nisar Chaudhri has been appointed Treasurer, and Squadron Leader Muhsin Ali Chaudhry holds the position of Associate Secretary General.