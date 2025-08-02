Pakistan thump USA to secure 13th spot in U19 Volleyball World Championship

Pakistani players celebrate their victory over the United States in the World U-19 Volleyball Championship on August 2, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan clinched the 13th spot in the World Under 19 Volleyball championship after defeating the United States in the classification match on Saturday.

In the 13th to 16th position playoff, Pakistan outplayed the USA with an impressive 3-1 victory.

The young Green Shirts started strongly, taking the opening set 25-14 with dominant serves and sharp attacking play.

However, the USA fought back in the second set, edging past Pakistan 25-22 to level the match.

Determined to regain control, Pakistan bounced back in the third set with a convincing 25-18 win, showcasing improved coordination and solid blocking at the net.

The fourth and final set turned into a tense contest as the Americans pushed hard to stay alive but Pakistan held their nerve to seal the set 25-23 and complete the 3-1 triumph.

Yahya and Saud were standout performers for Pakistan, contributing significantly with their powerful spikes and reliable defense.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s unbeaten run at the FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championship came to an end after a hard-fought 3-2 defeat against Argentina in their final group match last week.

Despite the loss, Pakistan maintained the top position in Pool A, edging Argentina on set average. The set scores in the match were 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, and 15-11 in favor of Argentina.

Pakistan had already qualified for the Round of 16 and will now face the fourth-placed team from Pool C in the knockout stage on Tuesday.

In the match against Argentina, Pakistan showed strong defensive prowess, registering 62 successful receptions and 54 digs.

They also took advantage of their service game, scoring three points directly and forcing 24 opponent errors, while Puerto Rico an earlier opponent, had only forced 20 errors through their serves.

Prior to this defeat, Pakistan had maintained a flawless record in the group stage. On Saturday, they notched a commanding 3-0 victory over Turkiye, with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, extending their unbeaten streak to four matches.

In that game, team captain Yahya led from the front, scoring 14 points 13 of which came from attacks, while Saud topped the charts with 16 points.

Ajmal and Muhtad contributed seven and five points, respectively, underscoring the team’s depth in attack.

Pakistan dominated all key statistical areas against Turkiye, outscoring them 42-34 in attack points, securing 10 blocks to Turkiye’s six, and maintaining superior service efficiency with two aces.

Defensively, they recorded 58 digs and showcased an exceptional reception success rate.