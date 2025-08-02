Iga Swiatek cruises past Eva Lys to reach Montreal WTA 1000 fourth round

Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Eva Lys in third round play at IGA Stadium on Aug 1, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: World number one Iga Swiatek produced a commanding performance on Friday, defeating Germany’s Eva Lys in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, to secure her spot in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament at Montreal’s Center Court.

The Polish star wasted no time asserting her dominance, breaking Lys early and maintaining control throughout the one-hour, 13-minute contest.

Lys, despite her efforts, struggled to match Swiatek’s pace and precision, failing to convert any break-point opportunities. Reflecting on her victory, the 24-year-old Swiatek highlighted how she adapted her strategy from their previous encounter.

“The match was different from our last one. I focused on myself and executed my plan. Eva played great on the line, had good wrist control, and hit some really fast balls,” Swiatek said during her post-match interview.

She admitted the win did not come entirely easy, despite the scoreline.

“It wasn’t easy, but I’m glad I was able to do my job well and stick to the tactics we had prepared,” she added.

Swiatek will now face Danish player Clara Tauson in the next round. The two last met in the Wimbledon round of 16 earlier this year, where Swiatek prevailed 6-4, 6-1 before lifting her first Grand Slam title on grass.

Tauson advanced after defeating Ukraine’s Yulia Starodubtseva 6-3, 6-0 in her third-round match.

With Montreal being one of three major hard-court events leading into the US Open, Swiatek aims to close the ranking gap with top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and strengthen her position as the dominant force on tour.