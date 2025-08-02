Son Heung-min announces shock exit from Tottenham after 10 years

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min in action on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

SEOUL: Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he will leave the club this summer, ending a remarkable 10 year spell with the Premier League side.

The South Korean forward, who joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, is under contract until 2026. During his tenure, he became one of the club’s most influential players, recently captaining Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years.

Son has yet to disclose his next move, but international media reports indicate that he is likely to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul, the 32-year-old admitted the decision to leave was the hardest of his career.

"I have decided to leave the team this summer. It was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made in my football career. Staying with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of, but I believe I gave everything to the club every single day," Son said.

The Spurs skipper also expressed deep gratitude to the club and its supporters for shaping his career.

"I did my best on and off the pitch, and after winning the Europa League, I felt I had achieved everything I could here," he said.

"This was the place where I grew so much as a player and as a person, so I have a very grateful heart."

Over his decade in North London, Son made 454 appearances for Spurs, scoring 173 goals and providing numerous assists.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season and remains one of the most iconic Asian footballers in the league’s history.