Australia legend advises fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on injury prevention

CHENNAI: Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath on Friday advised Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to take regular breaks in order to remain fully fit, stressing that his unorthodox bowling action makes him more prone to injuries if not managed properly.

Bumrah featured in only three Tests during the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar trophy against England, was rested for the final match at The Oval on medical advice and later released from the squad.

Speaking to Indian media during a local event in Chennai, McGrath highlighted the importance of workload management for Bumrah and called for greater support from the rest of India’s fast bowling unit.

“You want your best bowler bowling, and he’ll want to bowl all the time. If he’s just bowling in short spells, then the batting team knows they can just get through three or four overs and then they’re away,” McGrath said.

"So it depends a lot on the other bowlers. They need to step up so Bumrah doesn’t have to bowl long spells all the time.”

McGrath noted that Bumrah’s unique action places extra stress on his body.

“His whole action is different to most fast bowlers. He has a slow run-up, then accelerates in the last few steps through the crease.

"He’s got hyperextension and a great wrist position, which makes him effective but also susceptible to injuries,” he explained.

The former Australian great suggested Bumrah take a lengthy off season to strengthen his body for the rigors of Test cricket.

“If he trains hard during the off season and improves physical conditioning, his body can handle the workload better,” McGrath said.

“The way he releases the ball is a lot closer to the batsman because of his technique. There’s a lot unique about him, but when he gets it right, it all comes together perfectly. He’s found what works for him.”