PCB provides injury update on fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr warms up ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr., who missed the recent tours of Bangladesh and the West Indies due to injury, has fully recovered and resumed training.

According to PCB sources, the right-arm pacer has cleared all fitness tests and is now undergoing full training sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Officials revealed that Wasim is focusing on refining his bowling action, which had previously contributed to recurring fitness issues despite earlier recoveries.

The adjustments are aimed at reducing strain and preventing future injuries, and he is being closely monitored by the high-performance staff.

It is pertinent to mention that Wasim Jr. was ruled out of the three match T20I series against Bangladesh after sustaining a side strain during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10. He was unable to recover in time for the tour.

Earlier, sources indicated that doctors had advised a one week rest, after which Wasim began rehabilitation at the NCA.

The 23-year-old was also part of the Pakistan squad for the five match T20I series in New Zealand earlier this year but managed to play only two games, claiming one wicket.

Notably, Wasim Jr. delivered a solid performance in PSL 10 for runners up Quetta Gladiators, taking 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 7.38.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in the United States to play a three-match T20 and three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Pakistan made a winning start to the T20 series by defeating the West Indies by 14 runs in the first T20I.