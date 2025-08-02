Stott’s late heroics lift Phillies over Tigers in MLB

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rate Field on Jul 28, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Bryson Stott came through in the clutch, driving in the winning run with an infield single in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to defeat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in an MLB matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

The victory ended Detroit’s four-game winning streak and showcased the Phillies’ resilience after falling behind early.

Stott finished with two RBIs on one hit, including the decisive blow that capped a dramatic comeback. Philadelphia had trailed 3-0 in the third inning after Detroit’s Gleyber Torres blasted a three-run homer to left off Phillies starter Ranger Suarez.

Despite the rough start, Suarez settled down to deliver a strong outing, working seven innings and limiting the Tigers to just four hits and three runs while striking out six.

The Phillies’ bats came alive in the seventh inning. They loaded the bases before Stott lifted a sacrifice fly to score Nick Castellanos.

Otto Kemp called up earlier this week then crossed the plate on a Trea Turner single and Kyle Schwarber tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single that brought home Harrison Bader, who was making his Phillies debut after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Tensions flared soon after when Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing a check-swing third strike, adding drama to the contest.

Detroit briefly regained the lead in the eighth inning when Wenceel Pérez hit a solo homer off reliever Orion Kerkering (6-4).

But the Phillies answered in the bottom half as Kemp doubled to score Castellanos, and Stott’s infield single upheld after a successful challenge brought Kemp home for the game-winner.

Kerkering picked up the win, and newly acquired closer Jhoan Duran sealed the deal in the ninth for his 17th save. Brenan Hanifee (3-3) took the loss for Detroit.

The series resumes Saturday, with Phillies ace Zack Wheeler set to face Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal in what promises to be another intense matchup.