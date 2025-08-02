Milwaukee Brewers thump Washington Nationals in MLB clash

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins celebrates with Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park on Aug 1, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Blake Perkins smashed two home runs and William Contreras delivered a five-hit performance as the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Washington Nationals 16-9 in an MLB clash at Nationals Park on Friday.

Contreras, who stayed red-hot at the plate, homered and doubled as part of his stellar night, while Andrew Vaughn went deep for the sixth time in 17 games.

Milwaukee finished with a season-high 25 hits, tying for the third most in franchise history and marking their best single-game output since recording 26 hits against the Chicago Cubs on August 2, 2010.

The Brewers trailed 1-0 after the first inning but quickly equalized when Perkins launched a solo shot in the second.

They seised control in the third inning with six consecutive baserunners, highlighted by Andruw Monasterio’s double and Joey Ortiz’s RBI two-bagger. Perkins struck again in the fifth with his second homer of the night, extending Milwaukee’s lead to 8-2.

Jose Quintana (8-4) earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four and issuing two walks.

Newcomer Brandon Lockridge, acquired from San Diego on Thursday, impressed in his Brewers debut with a two for six performance.

For Washington, starter Mitchell Parker (7-11) endured a rough outing, surrendering eight runs on 12 hits in just four innings.

Despite tallying 15 hits, the Nationals suffered their third consecutive loss. CJ Abrams collected three hits, and Brady House drove in two runs during a five-run ninth inning, but the late surge fell short against Milwaukee’s relentless offense.

The series continues Saturday when Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff faces Nationals starter Jake Irvin.