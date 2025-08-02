PCB launches special plan to protect fast bowlers from injuries

Undated photo of Pakistan fast bowlers (from left) Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shahnawaz Dahani posing for a picture. — X

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday devised a comprehensive plan to protect national fast bowlers from recurring injuries by focusing on their fitness, diet and technical skills.

According to sources, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore will serve as the hub for this initiative, where coaches and specialists will work on the bowling actions and skill development of fast bowlers.

The program aims to minimise injury risks and enhance long term performance. Director of high performance Aaqib Javed is leading the project, which includes implementing customised fitness regimes, diet plans and targeted drills covering fielding, batting, and bowling.

“The goal is to ensure that our fast bowlers remain fit and technically sound, reducing the likelihood of injuries that often derail their progress,” a source said.

Aamir Jamal and Hunain Shah, are also participating in skill enhancement sessions at the NCA.

Additionally, work is underway to refine the bowling action of Aakif Javed as part of the broader effort to strengthen the country’s fast bowling resources.

For the unversed, earlier in June, the skills development camp, featuring 17 players, commenced at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Under the supervision of coaches, the players participated in fielding and fitness sessions on the opening day.

Mohammad Naeem is expected to join the camp later this evening, while Ali Zaryab will report on July 2.

During that phase, players took part in rigorous fitness and fielding sessions from 6:00 am to 8:00 am, followed by skill-based sessions, including net practice from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at both the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground and the NCA, from Monday to Thursday.

Players also engaged in match-scenario training at the LCCA Ground during the final two days of the second phase.

Overall, 47 players were shortlisted for the camp, divided into three groups, running from June 16 to July 5.

Following the conclusion of the second phase, the PCB announced the 17 players selected for the final phase taking place from June 30 to July 4.