Pakistan Shaheens set for training camp ahead of Top End T20 series in Australia

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will hold a five-day training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore starting Sunday, in preparation for their upcoming tour of Australia for the Top End T20 Series.

The squad is scheduled to depart for Australia on eight August. The 11-team T20 tournament will take place in Darwin from 14 to 24 August, with the Shaheens beginning their campaign against Bangladesh A at TIO Stadium on August 14.

Players will assemble in Lahore on Saturday evening before taking part in fielding drills and net sessions on three and four August.

They will then play scenario-based practice matches at Gaddafi Stadium on five and six August. The camp will conclude on Thursday, with a training session at the National Cricket Academy.

Among the 15 selected players, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah are currently on tour in England with Pakistan Shaheens.

They will return to Lahore after the conclusion of the England series and join the T20 squad on seven August.

Pakistan Shaheens 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio).

Pakistan Shaheens schedule: