Pacers, Jaiswal keep India afloat in fifth Test against England

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of their fifth Test against England at The Oval in London on August 1, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten half-century after four-wicket hauls from pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led India’s ample fightback on the second day of the fifth Test against England here at The Oval on Friday.

At the stumps on day two, the touring side were 75/2, leading by 52 runs, with opener Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep unbeaten on 51 and four, respectively.

The duo will now resume India’s second innings on day three as the visitors aim to set a defendable target for England to draw the five-match series 2-2.

India had a shaky start to their second innings as their opening pair put together 46 runs before KL Rahul was caught at first slip by Joe Root off Josh Tongue. He scored a scratchy seven off 28 deliveries.

Jaiswal was then involved in a brief 24-run partnership for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who fell victim to Gus Atkinson after scoring 11.

Earlier in the day, India resumed their first innings from 204/6 through mainstay Karun Nair and Washington Sundar but could add 20 more to their total for the loss of the remaining four wickets as Atkinson swept through their tail to register a five-wicket haul.

Nair remained the top-scorer for India in the first innings with 57 off 109 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries, while Sundar made 26.

Besides Atkinson, Josh Tongue picked up three wickets for England, while Chris Woakes took one.

In response, the home side amassed 247 runs before being bowled out in 51.2 overs, securing a narrow 23-run lead.

Leading the way for England were Zak Crawley and Harry Brook, who scored vital half-centuries.

Crawley remained the top-scorer with a 57-ball 64, studded with 14 fours, while Brook made 53 off 64 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.

Siraj and Krishna co-led India’s bowling charge, claiming four wickets each, while Deep chipped in with one scalp.