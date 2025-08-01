Oleksandr Usyk's team react to Daniel Dubois having pre-fight party

This collage of pictures shows undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois. — Reuters

Sergey Lapin, director of Oleksandr Usyk’s team, reacted to Daniel Dubois having a party before his knockout defeat to the Ukrainian in a rematch, international media reported on Friday.

Usyk knocked out Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 in their rematch to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

However, the British boxer faced immediate criticism from the boxing world for arriving at Wembley Stadium late compared to the Ukrainian.

Later, it was revealed by reports that a party was arranged by Daniel Dubois’s father hours before the event at the former’s home.

The decision to host a large number of people just before an undisputed fight was heavily criticised by the boxing community.

Lapin, director of the team of Oleksandr Usyk, speaking in an interview, criticised the pre-fight party and said that the best way to prepare for a fight is in a tight circle, not at parties.

“I think they knew exactly what they were doing. Most likely, their team understands Daniel’s psychological profile very well,” Lapin said.

“There are different personality types, but in most cases regardless of the type, fighters need minimal external presence before a bout. Even just being around unfamiliar people drains energy and distracts focus.

“The best way to prepare for a fight is in a tight circle, only the team and close ones. That helps preserve energy and stay mentally locked in.”

However, in an exclusive interview, Dubois’ trainer Don Charles has defended the Brit, saying it was a tactic also used before he beat Anthony Joshua.