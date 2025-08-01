Lok Sahaita becomes second internationally recognised marathon of Pakistan

This undated picture shows athletes from Pakistan, Poland, Germany and Japan taking part in Karachi Marathon. — SportsinPakistan

KARACHI: The Lok Sahaita Marathon has officially been certified by AIMS–World Athletics, making it only the second road race in Pakistan to earn international recognition after the Karachi Marathon.

Australian Grade A measurer Kim Vivian visited Sukkur to conduct the official course measurement. Using internationally recognised protocols, Vivian certified all race distances: the full marathon (42.195 km), two half marathons (21.0975 km each), and the 10K women’s run.

All events are scheduled to start and finish at IBA Public School Sukkur. The full marathon course stretches to Khairpur and returns, offering runners scenic views of Sindh’s natural landscape, including banana plantations, vast date orchards, and glimpses of the Indus River.

With the AIMS–World Athletics certification, participants' race times will now be eligible for global rankings, world major marathon qualification, and official record recognition.

The milestone marks a significant step for the Lok Sahaita Marathon, placing Sukkur and Khairpur on the international athletics map and advancing the race’s commitment to global standards in long-distance running.