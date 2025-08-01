Four members of Pakistan’s ODI squad reach Florida for West Indies series

This picture shows Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam (second from right) and Naseem Shah (left) at an airport in Florida on August 1, 2025. — PCB

LAUDERHILL: Four members of Pakistan’s ODI squad reached here on Friday for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies, scheduled to get underway on August 8.

According to the details, the four players who touched down here are skipper Mohammad Rizwan, ace batter Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique and Naseem Shah.

The quartet will link up with the remaining members of the ODI squad here, which will depart for Trinidad and Tobago following the conclusion of the T20I series.

The three ODIs are scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

Notably, this tour marks Babar’s return to the national team in any format, with his last appearance coming in April against New Zealand earlier this year.

The 30-year-old is not part of Pakistan’s T20I plans, with his most recent appearance in the shortest format dating back to December 2024 against South Africa.

Wicketkeeper batter Rizwan’s last T20I appearance also came during the same series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20I squad made a triumphant start to its three-match series against West Indies by securing a comprehensive 14-run victory here at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Muqeem.

Series schedule: