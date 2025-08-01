Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reacts to Luis Diaz's departure

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah on Friday issued a farewell message for his former teammate, Luis Diaz.

Diaz joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in a £65.5m transfer earlier this week.

Salah took to X and posted a farewell message for his former Liverpool teammate Diaz, who is now officially a Bayern player.

The Egyptian striker stated that you [Diaz] would not be forgotten and it was an honour to share the pitch with you.

“Your energy, drive, and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten,” Salah said.

“We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story. As a teammate, you were more than reliable — you were inspiring.”

Mohamed Salah continued mentioning Diaz’s tough time and comeback, and at the end, he concluded the message, wishing him luck for the future.

“As a friend, even more so. We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch. What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club,” Salah added.

“That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect. Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho.

“Keep making your people proud.”

Luis Diaz scored 41 goals and registered 23 assists in four seasons with Liverpool, making 148 appearances in all competitions.

Diaz also helped Liverpool win the FA Cup in 2022 and the League Cup in 2022 and 2024.

The Colombian has joined Bayern for a four-year deal, becoming the third signing of the summer at Bayern following the arrivals of Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim midfielder Tom Bischof.