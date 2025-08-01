Mohammad Hafeez applauds Pakistan Champions’ ‘spirit’ ahead of WCL 2025 final

Pakistan Champions' Mohammad Hafeez celebrates scoring half-century during their WCL match against England Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 18, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez on Friday, expressed pride in his team for upholding integrity, respect and the spirit of the game during their World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 campaign.

Hafeez, in a media interaction here on Friday, reflected on the Pakistan Champions’ campaign thus far and lauded his teammates for taking responsibility and playing ‘excellent’ cricket.

“First of all, I am really proud of the efforts from each and every one during our campaign. Every player took responsibility and followed three important points, which were integrity, respect and spirit of the game. We hit all of them,” stated Hafeez.

“We played excellent cricket throughout the tournament, and it was by no means fun cricket. It was very demanding and everyone was very focused on delivering,” Hafeez continued with a smile.

When asked about their playing XI for the summit clash against South Africa Champions, scheduled to be played here at Edgbaston on Saturday, Hafeez shared that the team management will make the final decision after assessing the conditions on matchday.

“Look, we did not assess the conditions yet. We’ll analyse the provided conditions tomorrow, and since all of our players are ready so we will field our best composition,” Hafeez said.

Mohammad Hafeez also provided an update on star all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s fitness, stating he is not completely fit but did not rule out the possibility of him featuring in the summit clash.

“It is very unfortunate regarding him that he is still not feeling very well but today I’m really happy that he tried his level best. He is trying every day, but if we feel that we can get an impactful contribution from him, then we will definitely consider him.”