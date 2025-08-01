LPL 2025 to be played in November-December, may feature six teams

Jaffna Kings' players and support staff celebrate winning LPL 2024 after defeating Galle Marvels in the final at the Rana Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 21, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be played from November 27 to December 23, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday.

This year’s edition of the LPL will be the fourth out of its six editions to be played in the November-December window instead of the preferred July-August slot as the tournament organisers believe it would provide ample preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to commence in February.

"The idea to conduct the LPL during this time frame is aimed at aligning the tournament with the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2026," LPL tournament director Samantha Dodanwela said.

Furthermore, as per the reports within international media, discussions are underway to incorporate a sixth team.

"Potential owners for a sixth team are currently being vetted," Dodanwela told a cricket news website.

Notably, the first five editions of the league featured five teams, representing Jaffna, Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Dambulla.

The LPL 2025 will be played across the country’s three premier international venues – Rana Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

Dodanwela further revealed SLC’s desire to curate more batting-friendly pitches for the league in a bid to prepare batters for the T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"We were quite happy with the wickets during the last edition, particularly in Dambulla and Kandy," Dodanwela noted. "We saw lots of high scores and even some centuries during that portion of the tournament. It was only in Colombo where batting was a little harder."