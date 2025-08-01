Matt Henry helps New Zealand thump Zimbabwe in first Test

New Zealand's Matt Henry walks off the field celebrating his six-wicket haul on the opening day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 30, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: Matt Henry’s match figures of 9/90 led New Zealand to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Queens Sports Club on Friday.

The home side resumed their second innings from 31/2 on day three through Nick Welch and Vincent Masekesa, but could add 134 runs more to their total for the loss of the remaining eight wickets and were thus bowled out for a meagre 165 in the second innings.

Experienced all-rounder Sean Williams remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe in the second innings with a gutsy 49 off 66 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

He also shared a fighting 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket with skipper Craig Ervine, who contributed with a 53-ball 22.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, wicketkeeper batter Tafadzwa Tsiga took the reins of Zimbabwe’s batting charge and played a cautious 27-run knock.

He was briefly supported by number 10 Blessing Muzarabani (19), and thus the duo added valuable 36 runs for the ninth wicket, which helped them avoid the innings defeat by neutralising the deficit.

Tsiga was the last Zimbabwe batter to be dismissed in the second innings when he skied one off New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and was comfortably caught by Devon Conway at point.

Santner led New Zealand’s bowling charge with four wickets, while first-innings hero Henry and Will O’Rourke took three each.

The former World Test Championship (WTC) holders were set a modest target of just eight runs, which they comfortably amassed for the loss of one wicket and conceded 14 balls.

For New Zealand, Conway and Henry Nicholls made four each.