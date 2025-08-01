Dustin Poirier announces new job two weeks after UFC retirement

Dustin Poirier during press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8, 2021. — Reuters

Former American Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Dustin Poirier, who has recently concluded his career with a fight against Max Holloway, announced his new job two weeks after his UFC retirement, international media reported on Friday.

Poirier stepped into the Octagon for the last time against Holloway at the Smoothie King Centre on July 19th, where the latter secured a victory by a unanimous decision.

The American, who has taken off his gloves after a 14-year UFC career, had previously worked as a desk analyst earlier this year and has now announced that he will make a comeback as an analyst for the UFC.

“Looking forward to getting back on the desk.,” he wrote on social media.

“Going to start focusing on that now."

Dustin Poirier made a name for himself by securing some huge victories during his career, including defeating Conor McGregor in two consecutive fights in 2021.

The 36-year-old also shared rings against the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anthony Pettis and Islam Makhachev.

Ultimately, he is proud of his decision to stop competing.

"Going through the fight and immediately my thoughts about what just happened, it was like I thought I did enough,” He said of his defeat to Holloway.

"I just wanted one more battle, and he gave it to me. I think in there, I felt like in between rounds talking to my boxing coach, I could have taken more chances, but I was trying to protect myself at the same time, and I never really fought like that before.

"I would always put myself in harm's way to land the big shots, and this one I didn't, and maybe that's a sign that the decision I made was the right one. Self-preservation, get home to my family safe, that type of thing."