Newcastle reject Liverpool’s formal bid for Alexander Isak

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Newcastle United have rejected Liverpool’s formal offer for striker Alexander Isak, British media reported on Friday.

The Magpies are considered to value Isak at about £150m, while the Reds reportedly offered £110m plus add-ons.

The Sweden international is considering a move away from Newcastle this summer, and has been training at his previous club Real Sociedad as he was left out of Eddie Howe’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Isak, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.

British media reported in July that Liverpool were considering a move for Isak worth up to £130m.

Newcastle have repeatedly shown reluctance to part ways with the player this summer, but Liverpool are continuously making efforts to secure Isak’s signature.

The Premier League champions have previously made an informal approach to Newcastle last month and have now lodged an official bid.

Liverpool is expected to make an improved bid for Isak, as manager Arne Slot is very keen to secure the striker’s signature before the new season.

Liverpool have already spent £265m without add-ons to sign Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi, Hugo Ekitike.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Caoimhin Kelleher have departed for an initial £115m.

Isak has three years remaining on his contract with Newcastle, but the Magpies have now started looking for potential replacements in case of his departure. Although the club is firm on its stance that he is not for sale.