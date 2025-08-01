Chris Woakes ruled out of Oval Test remainder due to shoulder injury

England's Chris Woakes reacts after sustaining an injury while fielding during the first day of their fifth Test against India at The Oval in London on July 31, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the ongoing fifth Test against India due to a shoulder injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

The cricket board made the announcement by sharing a picture of Woakes on its official social media handles, which stated, “Chris Woakes set to play no further part in the fifth Test.”

He will undergo further assessment at the conclusion of the series, the ECB shared in the caption of the post.

For the unversed, Woakes suffered the injury late on the opening day when he chased a ball from mid-off towards the boundary. As he attempted to steady himself on the damp outfield, his left hand slipped, causing him to land awkwardly on his left shoulder.

The 36-year-old immediately clutched his shoulder in pain and received on-field medical attention from team physio Ben Davies. He was later seen using his jumper as a makeshift sling while walking back to the dressing room.

Chris Woakes had bowled 14 overs on the opening day, finishing with figures of 1 for 46. He has been a vital part of England’s bowling attack throughout the series, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 52.18 across 181 overs.

Notably, he and India’s Mohammed Siraj are the only seamers to feature in all five matches of the series.

His absence would leave England a bowler short, particularly given the inexperience of the rest of the pace attack—Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue—who collectively have just 18 Test caps.