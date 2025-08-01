Ireland name squad for home T20I series against Pakistan

Ireland players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Javeria Khan (not pictured) during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at the Newlands in Cape Town on February 15, 2023. — ICC

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland on Friday, announced a 14-member squad for the home T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to get underway here on August 6.

The squad marked the return of bowling all-rounder Freya Sargent as she recovered from an injury, while the rest of the contingent remained identical to that secured a thumping 3-0 clean sweep against in home conditions.

Experienced all-rounder will continue to lead Ireland with Orla Prendergast as her deputy, while off-spinner Lara McBride managed to retain her spot after an impressive performance in the recent white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

“Gaby Lewis will captain the 14-players squad with Orla Prendergast as vice-captain. Off-spin bowler Freya Sargent returns to the squad after recovering from injury, and fellow off-spinner Lara McBride holds onto her spot after impressing during her debut series against Zimbabwe,” said Cricket Ireland in a statement.

The three-match series will be played here at The Clontarf Cricket Club, with matches scheduled on August 6, 8 and 10, respectively.

For the unversed, Ireland and Pakistan have come face-to-face 19 times in women’s T20Is, with the latter boasting a dominant record with 15 victories.

The last T20I series between the two sides was played in 2022, which Ireland won 2-1.

Ireland squad for T20I series against Pakistan: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent and Rebecca Stokell.

Schedule for Pakistan’s T20I series against Ireland