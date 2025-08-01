Alexander Zverev beats Matteo Arnaldi to complete 500 ATP victories

Alexander Zverev (GER) plays a shot against Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) during third round play at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto on July 31, 2025. — Reuters

Alexander Zverev rallied from one set down to be victorious against Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2 and reach the round of 16 at the Canadian Open. This was the German tennis player's milestone 500th ATP match win.

Zverev is the 57th player in the Open Era who has reached 500th career wins.

Zverev, the 2017 Canadian Open champion, took a 4-2 lead in the first set by breaking serve in the fifth game. Arnaldi levelled at 4-4 after breaking back in the eighth game and kept his nerves in the remaining set, winning it in the tie-break 7-5 after 81 minutes.

The German started the second set dominantly racing out to a 3-0 lead and holding his next service games, winning it 6-3.

Zverev then won five consecutive games from 1-2 down, closing out the match after 2 hours and 46 minutes following Arnaldi’s backhand, which hit into the net.

Alexander Zverev reflected on his win, saying he was lucky enough to get through the first set.

"It was a very important moment, very important point for me," Zverev said.

"Lucky to get through in the first set and finish it off in two."

Zvere said he did not play at his best but was proud of how he made a comeback after taking a break from the sport following his early Wimbledon exit.

"I took some time off, which I needed also for myself. I’m happy to be playing again," he added.

Zverev will now face the 14th seed, Francisco Cerundolo, in the fourth round, who beat his compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4.