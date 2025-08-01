Wilson beats O'Sullivan to set up Shanghai Masters semi-final with Xintong

An undated picture of World number two Kyren Wilson (right) and Ronnie O'Sullivan. — Reuters

World number two Kyren Wilson defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan on Thursday to set up Shanghai Masters semi-final with reigning world champion Zhao Xintong.

Wilson defeated O'Sullivan 6-3 to extend his winning streak against the seven-time world champion to three matches.

The high-stakes clash remained evenly poised at 3-3 after six frames. The 2024 world champion then won three consecutive frames to round up a comprehensive 6-3 victory.

Wilson registered two hundred-plus breaks in the quarter-final, with his best being 111, which came in the fifth frame.

Following the victory, Wilson credited the packed crowd for 'inspiring' him in the Shanghai Masters, which he described as the showpiece Chinese event, equivalent to the Masters in London.

"It feels like this is the showpiece Chinese event nowadays. It is like the Masters in London and when you are going out to a packed out audience it inspires you. I felt it was box office on both tables," Wilson said.

He further asserted that the audience got their value for money, witnessing two top-ranked and most popular Chinese cueists on one table and an in-form player taking on legend O'Sullivan, whom he called the greatest of all time.

"You have the two highest ranked and most popular Chinese players on one table and the greatest of all time against an in form player on the other. The crowd definitely had value for money tonight," Wilson concluded.

Meanwhile, Zhao, making his first appearance on the tour since winning the World Championship in May, registered a comfortable 6-1 victory over compatriot Ding Junhui to qualify for the semi-final.

He continued his outclass performance and played great breaks of 134, 132 and 118 as he secured victory in under 90 minutes.

The second semi-final of the Shanghai Masters will also be contested between seasoned snooker players, Mark Selby and Ali Carter.