PCB to impose ban on teams from using Pakistan's name after WCL row: sources

Pakistan Champions' Shoaib Malik (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their World Championship of Legends semi-final against the West Indies at The County Ground in Northampton on July 12, 2024. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering restricting teams from using the country’s name while participating in franchise leagues around the world, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the insiders, the PCB Board of Directors made the decision following the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 controversy, where India Champions refused to face Pakistan Champions on multiple occasions.

Details further suggested that the cricket board’s decision is aimed at protecting Pakistan's reputation from being tarnished.

Consequently, the PCB has made it mandatory for teams to seek a formal approval from the board to use Pakistan’s name in any league.

The ban, however, will come into effect from the next edition of the WCL, meaning Pakistan Champions will be allowed to compete in the final with the same name.

The ongoing season of the global tournament, featuring legendary players from six top cricketing nations, has been the centre of attention due to the Indian Champions’ decision to withdraw from their matches against Pakistan Champions.

The defending champions were supposed to take on arch-rivals on July 20, but the blockbuster fixture was opposed by several of their players, especially Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh.

Just hours after their reported refusal, the high-octane clash was officially called off by the tournament organisers, resulting in both teams sharing a point each.

Later, after the conclusion of the league stage, last season’s runners-up, Pakistan Champions, finished at the top of the standings, while India Champions managed to secure fourth position, meaning the fierce rivals were set for another showdown in the first semi-final.

However, just hours before the commencement, the knockout fixture was also called off due to India Champions’ refusal to play against Pakistan Champions, citing public sentiments.

As a result, the Pakistan Champions advanced to the final, where they will take on the winner of the subsequent semi-final, scheduled to be played between South Africa and Australia later today.