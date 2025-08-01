Alejandro Davidovich Fokina slams ATP for refusing his request

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reacts during his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at All England Club in London on July 4, 2025. — Reuters

Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina slammed the ATP for refusing his request to delay his third-round match against Jakub Mensik at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The match between Davidovich Fokina and Mensik is scheduled at 11:00 AM local time on Friday. However, all the other early matches of the day are set to be played at 12:30 AM.

The No.19 seed Spaniard took to X and explained his case. According to Davidovich Fokina, he and his team are staying at a place which is an hour away from the Sobeys Stadium. Which would require him to wake up much earlier than usual.

"I want to share my disappointment and frustration with the ATP. Tomorrow every match starts at 12:30, except ours, which has been scheduled at 11:00. We're staying one hour away from the club, which means we have to wake up extremely early to arrive in good condition," Davidovich Fokina wrote.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina further said that they also requested the management to push the match to 12:30 AM, but ATP said it is not possible.

"We've asked for a change, but the answer was that everything has already been sold, tickets, TV rights, etc. Once again, it's clear that players are not taken into consideration," he added.

The Spaniard added that ATP always promises to fix things, but they do not fulfil their promises.

"The ATP always promises they'll fix things, but nothing ever changes. This isn't the first time it happens, and when you're inside, you realize it's not as great as it looks from the outside," Alejandro concluded.